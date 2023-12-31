MICHIGAN CITY – The newest round of appointments to Mayor-elect Angie Nelson Deuitch’s incoming

administration has been announced.

Human Resources Director Ta-Tanesha Clark George will retain her position.

Kila Ward will become the Promise Scholarship Director, a position the new mayor intends to rename

and restructure.

“I’m excited to bring Kila on board, especially because of her background in education,” Nelson Deuitch

said. “I plan to transition her position from Promise Scholarship Director to Education and Workforce

Director. We want our residents to have the opportunity to be connected with training and higher

paying jobs.”

Ward is making the move from TRIO Student Support Services at Purdue University Northwest, where

she worked for more than 16 years after being an undergraduate student in the TRIO SSS program at

Indiana University.

A Michigan City native, she has also been an assistant site coordinator for Michigan City Area Schools’

Safe Harbor afterschool program.

Ward is a graduate of Leadership La Porte County and the Institute of Innovative Leadership at Indiana

University Northwest, where she also earned a Master of Public Administration degree.

“I’m so excited to be back in education,” Ward said. “My mom wasn’t a licensed teacher but was very

much a teacher. I give her all the credit for showing me how to explain complicated subjects to make

them understandable, which will be a big part of my job. I’m looking forward to serving, and to learning

as I serve.”

Clark George has worked for the city for about 20 years, mostly in human resources and breaking after

16 to work six years in La Porte County government. She returned to the city four years ago, and is

looking forward to the culture shift she sees coming under Nelson Deuitch’s administration.

“My goal is to make sure everybody knows what they’re supposed to do and how to do it,” Clark George

said. “I know the mayor-elect is big on culture; and when I heard her speak about that, it really

challenged me – because most government is not concerned with culture.

“Culture is something they emphasize more in the private sector. They’re concerned about how their

employees feel and making sure they’re comfortable in the work environment in order to retain those

employees. Government typically pushes service. As a public servant, you don’t complain or object; you

take orders and you do your job. People tend to work in government a long time, but the condition of

the people that you keep can suffer.”

Michigan City employs approximately 400 people on a full-time, year-round basis, in addition to

seasonal workers and members of city boards and commissions.

“I think everybody will find their flow,” Clark George said. “We’re going to make some changes via

personnel policy, handbook updates. We want to make sure everybody is acclimated to the technology

we use.

