The Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer welcomed the first baby of 2024 at 9:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sophia Kylie Morton was born to Omni Shedrich and Christopher Morton of Hammond. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Families with the distinction of having the first baby born in the new year at the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer receive a gift basket containing items to help parents during their first weeks at home with their newborn.

A virtual tour of the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is available on the Franciscan Health YouTube channel. To learn more about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer, call (219) 933-2021.