PRESS RELEASE

At approximately 3:40 yesterday morning a victim of a car crash called 9-1-1 to report that the vehicle she was in had flipped over in Gary. The caller was one of two females inside the car at the time.

Multiple police and other emergency responders could not find the crash site and after about two hours, Gary police requested assistance with the search.

An off-duty police officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and a Gary police officer responded to assist.

One of the occupants of the car managed to exit the vehicle and flag down a passerby who was able to help officers find the scene.

With the help of the victim, the Good Samaritan and the two officers located the car in the Buffington Harbor area near the former Majestic Star casino property.

The trapped victim said she could not feel her legs. The Gary Fire Department was notified.

I would like to convey my sincere appreciation for the passerby and two officers who found the car and all first responders involved in this rescue. Their diligence helped to prevent what could have been a tragedy.

For further information, contact the Gary Police Department.