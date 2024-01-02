La Porte County GOP to Host Event for Those Exploring Running for Office

On Saturday, January 6th, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the La Porte County Republican Party will be hosting an event at Republican Headquarters, 814 Jefferson Avenue in La Porte, for candidates and those considering running for office this year. Party officials and elected officials will be on hand to answer questions and assist with setting up Candidate Committees, Campaign Finance, and filling out the proper paperwork to run for office, as well as what resources the La Porte County Republican Party offers its candidates.

According to La Porte County Republican Party Chairman Allen Stevens, “This will be an excellent opportunity for anyone in our community that has ever considered running for office to learn what it takes to get started.” Stevens continued, “The La Porte County Republican Party is continuing its mission of broadening the tent and making the Party more diverse and inclusive by reaching out to the entire community regardless of race, gender, color, or age.”

Offices on the ballot this year in La Porte County are two Commissioner seats, 3 At-Large County Council seats, Auditor, Treasurer, Surveyor, Coroner, Clerk, and Recorder. Also, Republican Precinct Committeeman positions for all 92 precincts in La Porte County, as well as 30 Delegate positions for The Indiana Republican State Party Convention.

A Notary will be available, as well as all paperwork necessary to file for office. Lunch will be provided.

The filing period opens on January 10th and closes on February 9th.

For additional questions or information, follow La Porte County Republican Party on Facebook or visit the website at laportecountygop.com/.