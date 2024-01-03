Community Crossings call for projects now open

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the spring 2024 call for projects for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The application window is open now through Wednesday, January 31.

Community Crossings grants are available to cities, towns and counties in the State of Indiana.

Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.

Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.

Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.

Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.

Since 2016, the state has awarded nearly $1.5 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects across Indiana. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the Indiana legislature and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2017.