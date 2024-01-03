Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for January 2024
Thursday, January 4, 2024 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
Where: Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend, IN 46628
*This distribution is provided by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households.
Friday, January 5, 2024 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
Where: Mary Beck Elementary School, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart, IN 46516
*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert and USDA and will serve 300 households.
Friday, January 12, 2024 – St. Joseph County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: The former Bargain Lane Parking Lot, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628
*This distribution is sponsored by Costo and will serve 300 households.
Thursday, January 18, 2024 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.
Where: God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Webbert St., Warsaw, IN 46580
*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.
Friday, January 19, 2024 – Marshall County
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504
*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.
Monday, January 22, 2024 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.
Where: LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte, IN 46350
*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.
Friday, January 26, 2024 – Starke County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366
*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 200 households.
Monday, January 29, 2024 – LaPorte County
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.
Where: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360
*This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 300 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
Thank you, City of Michigan City, Costco, Lippert and USDA for sponsoring these distributions.
100% ($62,933.00) [FY2022-2023] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.