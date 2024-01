The Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Michigan City welcomed its first baby of 2024 at 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Congratulations to everyone. Kallan Casillas was born to Madison and Kyler Casillas of Westville. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Congratulations to everyone. Franciscan Health #wims