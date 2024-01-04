Lake County- On January 1, 2024, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Master Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-80, eastbound on the ramp to Calumet Ave. The crash investigation shows that a gray 2020 Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on the ramp from I-80 to northbound Calumet Ave. The driver failed to slow for the curve and the vehicle struck a concrete barrier head-on at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the severe impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Identification of the deceased will be made by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology results are also pending an autopsy.