LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — Unity Foundation of La Porte County is accepting applications for the 2024

cycle of scholarships. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 15, 2024. For the 2023-2024 school

year, Unity’s scholarship program awarded $310,000 to 172 local students.

“We know that getting certificates and degrees past high school means a happier and healthier life.

Thanks to our forward-thinking and caring donors, students can get help, year after year,” said Maggi

Spartz, Unity Foundation President.

The Unity Foundation General Scholarship Application simplifies the application process by allowing

students to apply for many different scholarships through one application form. The application form,

eligibility requirements and additional information are available on Unity’s website,

uflc.net/scholarships. Applicants are encouraged to begin the process early.

“Unity Foundation is honored to help students and prospective students of all ages and abilities who

seek to further their education. Beyond the scholarships we administer, our website is also a resource

hub for funding available to help La Porte County students. It is updated throughout the year as we learn

of these opportunities,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

Graduating high school seniors, continuing students, and non-traditional students seeking to obtain a

professional certificate, or associate, undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree are invited to apply

for the many scholarships administered by Unity Foundation. Visit uflc.net to learn more and begin an

application.