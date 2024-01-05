DEPUTIES INVESTIGATE US 20 FATALITY CRASH

Wednesday Afternoon (1/3) at 3:34 PM deputies responded to US 20, east of CR 525 West, reference a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Jacob Payne and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A grey 2023 Toyota passenger vehicle, driven by Charles A. ADAMS (59 YOA) of Seattle, Washington, was traveling westbound on US 20. A white 2022 Ram pickup truck, driven by Mark BURCH (55 YOA) of Porter, Indiana, was traveling westbound on US 20 in driving lane.

The vehicle being operated by ADAMS crashed into the rear of the vehicle being operated by BURCH. Following the collision, the passenger vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, and rolled several times prior to coming to rest.

ADAMS was pronounced dead at the scene. BURCH was not injured during the crash.

Assisting: Captain Brian Piergalski, Sergeants Scott Lanoue and Ryan Elcock, Detective Alex Pishkur, Deputies Ryan Doperalski and Xavier Biggerstaff, Michigan City, Trail Creek, and Westville Police Departments Police Departments, La Porte County EMS and Coroner’s Office, Springfield Township and Center Volunteer Fire Departments, and Cloverleaf Garage