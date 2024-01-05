Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced Amy Fry as its next dean to lead the College of Nursing, effective Jan. 1, 2024, following a national search process.

Fry has served as the College of Nursing’s interim dean since July 2023. Fry is a registered nurse (RN) licensed in Indiana and Illinois and has served in the college since January 2022. She has held positions as a clinical associate professor of Nursing and as director of the college’s nationally recognized online programs, including PNW’s RN-to-BSN program and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) online programs.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Fry accept the position as the dean of the College of Nursing,” said Chancellor-Elect, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kenneth C. Holford. “Dr. Fry brings a wealth of clinical nursing expertise that will directly benefit our students, as well as experience managing allied health, online and graduate programs. I am truly excited about the future of Nursing at PNW.”

As dean, Fry will lead a college with approximately 1,600 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 45 faculty and staff members. PNW’s College of Nursing rigorously prepares students to enter numerous in-demand health care careers. The college’s programming serves full-time students and working professionals seeking to elevate their careers through high-quality academics. The college is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. (ACEN) and recognized by the National League for Nursing (NLN) as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. In 2023, the college’s RN-to-BSN online program was named 42 and its in-person BSN was named 86 nationally in separate U.S. News & World Report’s rankings.

Prior to coming to PNW, Fry served as a clinical faculty member and associate dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Saint Xavier University in Chicago, Illinois. Collectively she has taught undergraduate and graduate-level nursing students for over 12 years, both through in-person and online classroom settings.

“I am honored to be chosen as the dean of the College of Nursing at Purdue University Northwest,” said Fry. “The College of Nursing is known for its exceptional education that prepares its students to be effective and innovative leaders in health care.

“I am proud of our engaged, knowledgeable and caring faculty and staff, as well as state-of-the art technology and clinical practicums that promote rich student learning experiences. With the critical need for nurses nationally, but especially in Indiana, it is wonderful to serve at a university that provides high quality nursing education that can positively impact the health of our neighbors and communities.”

Fry earned her Ph.D. in Nursing Science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from Lewis University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Trinity Christian College.