The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET)– West detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday January 3 on John St. in the city Benton Harbor. During the search, detectives discovered evidence of drug sales seized 44 packages of fentanyl, 31 packages of crack cocaine, and a firearm. Three recently reported stolen street signs were also located and seized.

The primary suspect, a 44- year-old Benton Harbor man, was not home, but his wife was found near the drugs. The primary suspect was contacted over the phone, however, he refused to come to the scene to answer for the contraband. Arrest warrants will be sought against the husband and wife for the following charges: • Larceny of street signs • Possession with intent to deliver crack – cocaine • Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl • Maintaining a drug house • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Children’s Protective Services was also contacted due to a minor child living in the home.

Each year in Southwest Michigan, we lose nearly twice as many lives to fatal drug overdoses as we do to fatal car crashes. If you, or someone you know would like to get information about getting substance use treatment, regardless of insurance, please call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 1 – 800 – 781 – 0353.

Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET ) is funded in part by the Michigan HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant. SWET is comprised of sworn law enforcement officers from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety.

