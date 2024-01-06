On Friday January 5, 2024 at approximately 6:50 PM, a Porter Police Officer stopped a tractor-trailer being driven southbound on SR 49 in the area of CR 1050 North for a multitude of violations, including no tail-lights and hauling an unsecured load. The semi was hauling an over-sized load of flat steel sheets which had not been properly fastened. The steel sheets shifted forward and impacted the cab of the truck, causing extensive damage to the cab prior to the traffic stop being initiated. While speaking with the driver of the semi, probable cause was developed to believe the driver was intoxicated.

A preliminary breath test indicated the driver’s blood alcohol level was in excess of twice the legal limit. The Porter Police Department contacted the Indiana State Police and a Motor Carrier Inspector responded to complete an inspection of the tractor-trailer, which was immediately rendered out of service for a number of safety issues.

The driver, who possessed an Ohio CDL but stated he was from Ukraine, spoke minimal English and was transported to the Chesterton Franciscan ER where a search warrant was obtained for his blood. Results of that test are pending at this time. It was later found the driver had prior convictions for OWI as well. The name of the driver is being withheld pending formal charges being signed.