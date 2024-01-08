MARY YODER, MOTHER OF JUDAH MORGAN, SENTENCED TO 42 YEARS IN PRISON

On January 5, 2024, Mary Yoder was sentenced to 42 years in prison for her role in the murder of her 4 year old son, Judah Morgan. Ms. Yoder pled guilty on August 11, 2023 for Neglect for a Dependent (Resulting in Death), a Level 1 Felony, and Domestic Battery (To a Child), a Level 5 Felony. Judge Alevizos heard sentencing arguments from the State and Defense Counsel, resulting in a sentence of 42 years.

The State presented evidence and testimony from witnesses, who testified to deplorable conditions within the home. The State also presented evidence concerning video footage, which showed the family’s horrendous treatment of both Judah and another child in the home. At one point during the hearing, a cry of “Look at him!” was heard when Judge Alevizos provided Ms. Yoder autopsy photos of Judah.

Laporte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan said: “The sentencing of Alan Morgan to 70 years in prison for Judah’s murder, and Ms. Yoder’s 42 year prison sentence brings to a close this horrible tragedy. Ms. Yoder was given a great gift; she was the mother of a young, vivacious Judah. And she squandered it.”

Fagan continued: “Deputy Prosecutor Julianne Havens worked both the Alan Morgan and Mary Yoder cases, and delivered successful outcomes in both matters. The sentences for Morgan and Yoder are appropriate; Havens helped get justice for Judah. Additionally, the testimony provided by LCSO Det. Jacob Koch was instrumental in achieving such lengthy sentences for both Morgan and Yoder. Det. Koch provided solid work, which the community can be proud of.”