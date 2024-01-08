Gov. Holcomb unveils One Stop to Start a navigation system connecting Hoosiers to more workforce opportunities and training programs

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced a statewide workforce development campaign – “One Stop to Start” – designed to raise awareness and help connect Hoosiers with existing workforce- and job-related training programs and resources.

The campaign’s website, OneStopToStart.IN.Gov, serves as the comprehensive source for individuals and Indiana employers to learn about workforce and education training programs and grants the state offers. The site also provides one-on-one assistance for both Hoosiers and employers through a team of dedicated Navigators who can help simplify the process and make relevant connections. The Navigators are available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“The overall goal of “One Stop to Start” is to make sure that Hoosiers have awareness of and access to the programs that can get them on that path to realizing a high-wage career,” said Holcomb. “Perhaps it’s a short-term certificate or a two- or four-year degree. There’s a pathway for all Hoosiers, and “One Stop to Start” will help individuals discover various options that fit their needs.”

The campaign’s website introduces the types of careers that are trending in emerging industries such as microelectronics and semiconductors, electric vehicles and mobility systems, smart manufacturing and robotics, and clean and alternative energy production. It also reaffirms the importance of critical need jobs including healthcare, education, public safety and skilled trades.

“Indiana’s workplace footprint is changing. Our state has long been a leader in industries such as advanced manufacturing, engineering, biopharma and life sciences,” said Holcomb. “As Indiana continues to take workforce development to the next level, we must educate, skill up and train Hoosiers for the economies and industries of the future.”

One Stop to Start is led by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Corrections, IN Vets and the Family and Social Services Administration. For more information, visit https://OneStopToStart.IN.Gov.