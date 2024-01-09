Two New Troopers Assigned to ISP-Versailles Post

On December 21, 2023, twenty-eight newly appointed probationary troopers graduated from the 84th Indiana State Police Academy. Two of those probationary troopers have been assigned to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and have recently reported for their next phase of training, a three-month field training period, riding with veteran troopers. The purpose of the field training is to put into practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy. Upon successful completion of field training, the troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol.

These troopers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general enforcement related training.

The troopers assigned to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post are Troopers Tyler Busch and Jordan Hartmann.

Trooper Tyler Busch, age 25, is a 2016 graduate of East Central High School, St. Leon, Indiana. He graduated from Thomas More University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Prior to joining ISP, Trp. Busch was a jailer for the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, a diver for the Dearborn County Water Rescue Team, and a deputy coroner for the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. Trp. Busch lives in Dearborn County with his wife and daughter.

Trooper Jordan Hartmann, age 27, is a 2014 graduate of Milan High School, Milan, Indiana. Trp. Hartmann was hired by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department in 2020. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Tier 1 Class in April 2021. He worked as a deputy for the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for approximately three years before being hired by the Indiana State Police. Trp. Hartmann lives in Ripley County with his wife and two children.

Anyone interested in starting their career with the Indiana State Police can go to indianatrooper.com to learn more.