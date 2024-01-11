Representative Frank Mrvan announced Wednesday a federal grant award for the Town of Burns Harbor from the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program.

According to the DOT, the Town of Burns Harbor will receive $120,000 under the SS4A Grant program, which aims to improve roadway safety by supporting communities in developing plans to implement infrastructure projects designed to reduce transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to the leaders of the Town of Burns Harbor for their successful efforts to secure this federal resource. I appreciate that this funding will enhance your dedicated initiatives to improve the safety of people, commuters, and commerce traveling throughout Burns Harbor and our region.”

Burns Harbor Town Council President, Jennifer McHargue stated, “Local roads are dangerous. With high volumes of semi-trucks and cars passing by daily, the Town is concerned with making Burns Harbor more safe, especially along US 12/20 intersections and at-grade CSX crossings. We will engage residents and a range of partners to understand the safety issues and find innovative ways to build connections that reduce accidents and fatalities.”

Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission President, Roseann Bozak stated, “Burns Harbor is a growing community. As the population increases, the demand for connected neighborhoods, parks and trails rises. Families most often drive to in-town destinations, like Lakeland Park and the Indiana Dunes National Park, because there is no safe way to travel by foot, bike or motorized wheelchair. Safe and well-connected neighborhoods, businesses and recreation will be a key driver for the long-term economic growth of Burns Harbor and the Northwest Indiana region.”