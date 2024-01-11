An SUV that was involved in a police pursuit on I-94 caused a semi to rollover on Wednesday morning according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Sometime just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford SUV on westbound I-94 near the Chesterton area. Police say the driver had committed several traffic infractions including speeding and lane violations. The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop for the officer, according to police. The officer began to pursue the SUV as it continued west on I-94 and later north on State Road 49 in Porter County. The vehicle eventually headed west on Route 20 then reentered I-94 heading east back to Lake County. Near the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station, the fleeing driver caused a semi to lose control and flip onto its side.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle from the sky as the suspect vehicle left the roadway eventually stopped on an embankment.

A 21-year-old male driver and a male passenger, both from Illinois, were taken into custody.

Police say officers confiscated a large bag containing suspected narcotics.

The driver of the semi suffered an arm injury.

Indiana State Police are handling the crash investigation.