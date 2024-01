The Indiana Toll Road has issued a Winter Weather Ban starting from the Illinois state line to the Ohio state line.

The ban is in effect now until Saturday Jan. 13 at 6:00 p.m. CST / 7 p.m. EST.

This ban only impacts: Triple-tractor-trailers, long-doubles (high profile only), high-profile oversize permit loads.

The Indiana Toll Road says to use extreme caution if you are out on the road and remember to reduce speed in hazardous conditions.