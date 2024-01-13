La PORTE, IN (Jan. 12, 2024) – With snow and sub-zero temperatures coming, Mayor Tom Dermody said the City of La Porte will be opening warming centers for those in need.

“While we’ve been incredibly fortunate so far with mild temperatures, harsh winter weather is on its way,” Dermody said. “It is important that our residents know there are places available to get in out of the cold. I encourage everyone to share this information and be sure to check in on elderly neighbors who may need some extra assistance.”

The following locations will be open to the public as warming centers for the next several days:

Location Address Times La Porte City Hall 801 Michigan Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed Saturday & Sunday) ((Closed Monday for MLK Jr. Day)) La Porte Civic Auditorium 1001 Ridge St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Saturday & Sunday) ((Closed Monday for MLK Jr. Day)) La Porte Fire Station #3 710 Daytona St. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Open Saturday & Sunday) ((Please note: In the event of a fire call, the fire station will be evacuated.))

Dermody said anyone in need of help after hours may contact the City of La Porte Police Department non-emergency line at 219-362-6205.