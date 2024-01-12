The following are statements from the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana and National Weather Service of Chicago:

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph late Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Friday to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst travel conditions from snow and blowing snow will be late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rain will likely mix with snow for most of Friday which may limit impacts and accumulations during the day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, blankets, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph late Friday night into Saturday morning. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart, Lagrange and Steuben Counties. In Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst travel conditions from snow and blowing snow will be late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rain will likely mix with snow for most of Friday which may limit impacts and accumulations during the day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow, strong winds, and slippery travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, and Livingston counties. In Indiana, Lake and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and may change entirely to rain from mid Friday morning to mid Friday afternoon before changing back to snow. Snow rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times. Westerly wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected primarily Friday evening and may lead to blowing snow and periods of very low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623.