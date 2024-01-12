Some more Closings. Feel Free to send over Closing informations to ric@wimsradio.com or text 630-975-0970. If you need a password for Closings, etc..email ric@wimsradio.com. This is constantly changing. Check Comments sections as well. Continue to monitor the WIMS FACEBOOK page and www.wimsradio.com.

BE SAFE IF YOU ARE ON THE ROADS-CHECK YOUR FLIGHTS

*****St. Patrick’s (Chesterton) Table of Plenty’s Duneland Community FREE Dinner, will be CLOSED today, January 12.

*****Due to hazardous weather conditions, we regret to inform you that Porter County Government offices and courts will be closed today. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday. Thank you and stay safe.

*****Due to severe weather, Porter-Starke Services will close all outpatient office locations at NOON on Friday, January 12, 2024. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Our Admissions & Emergency Services department, the Inpatient Care Center, and both Recovery Center locations (Valparaiso and La Porte) will remain open. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.531.3500. Due to severe weather, Marram Health Center will close all outpatient office locations at NOON on Friday, January 12, 2024. The Gary location will also be closed on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Emergency services are still accessible by calling 219.806.300

*****The Service League of Michigan City will be closed today due to the weather we will reopen again on Monday for our usual operating hours of nine to noon and one to four

*****Due to the weather predictions and to ensure everyone’s safety, Paladin’s Day Service centers will be closed today.

*****The Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary will be closed today due to the weather.

*****Due to the forecasted inclement weather during the school day, Marquette Catholic High School will observe a virtual learning day Friday, January 12th.

*****La Porte Community School Corporation Due to the severe weather conditions currently forecasted for Friday, January 12, 2024, La Porte Community School Corporation has scheduled a posted eLearning day. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and the timing of the predicted weather patterns has led us to this decision. Assignments will be posted online for students by 9:00 AM and teachers will be available during the office hours. For updates and more information, please visit: https://www.lpcsc.k12.in.us/en-US/closings-delays-7c720972

*****New Prairie United School Corporation NPUSC will be closed on Friday, January 12th, 2024 due to the timing of the inclement weather coming to our area. The day will be made up on Monday, February 19th. **Reminder school is NOT in session on Monday, January 15th, 2024 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

*****South Central South Central will be on a traditional e-Learning day January 12th. Lessons will be posted to Canvas by 9:00am and there will not be any live Google Meets. Attendance links will also be available in Canvas.

*****Westville Schools Westville Schools will be closed Friday and Monday, January 15. Stay safe and warm!

*****New Buffalo Area Schools NBAS closed 1.12.24 due to pending snow storm. No Friday evening activities or BASE basketball Saturday. Be safe and enjoy your day

*****Purdue University Northwest Due to anticipated severe weather, Purdue University Northwest will pivot to online instruction and remote work on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. All on-site services, events and activities scheduled at the Hammond or Westville campuses for Jan. 12 are canceled and the Gabis Arboretum will be closed. Classes will be held virtually. For updates about the status of PNW campus operations, please monitor pnw.edu/alerts

*****Michigan City Area Schools Michigan City Area Schools E- learning day for MCAS. The Little Wolves program is canceled. All Michigan City High School athletic events are also canceled for Friday.

*****La Porte County Family YMCA La Porte County Family YMCA Due to the Winter Storm the La Porte branch will be closing at 12 PM on Friday 1/12!

*****Franciscan Health Crown Point Open House Saturday Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the safety and health of attendees and our staff, the public open house scheduled for Saturday at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point is canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience.

*****SOUTH SHORE Update for 1/12 and 1/13 -weather related more information on other closures under COMMENTS section in the weather updates South Shore update for Friday 1/12. Plus scope out comments section of today’s weather below.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Indiana and the Chicago area that is expected to impact travel tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, through Saturday, Jan. 13. The predictions include heavy snow with accumulations of 4”-8” in Indiana (6”+ in Chicago), strong wind gusts, reduced visibility, and rapidly falling temperatures.

Due to this predicted weather, the South Shore Line is closely monitoring conditions as ice and heavy snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire, and other mechanical components. SSL crews are preparing in advance to minimize weather-related impacts to train service. We anticipate train operations to run as scheduled, however any disruptions or changes in service will be promptly posted to our website service updates, the South Shore mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).

Passengers are advised to arrive early at boarding stations, and to exercise caution in parking lots and train platforms. Due to the weather, train delays may be possible. NOTE: Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Dune Park remains in effect. Click here for more information. Due to road conditions, buses may experience further delays.