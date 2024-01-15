The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is hosting two additional meetings to hear from community members on how to best use funds awarded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) Program.

“IDEM has received many ideas and novel solutions from other meetings throughout the state. We’re looking forward to incorporating feedback from Gary and Evansville in our upcoming proposal to the EPA,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess.

The CPRG program provides federal funding to state governments, municipalities, tribes and territories to plan strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants. Through this program, IDEM aims to promote sustainability, enhance Indiana’s resiliency to environmental challenges and safeguard the state’s natural resources.

IDEM was awarded $3 million in initial planning funds to conduct a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and develop a Priority Climate Action Plan to provide to the U.S. EPA by March 2024. A Comprehensive Climate Action Plan is due in July 2025.

An agenda and details for viewing each meeting by livestream will be added to IDEM’s website when available.

Meetings are currently scheduled for:

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at 6 p.m. CT in the community room at the Gary Public Library & Cultural Center located at 220 W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN 46402. The building is accessible by Gary Bus Route R1: Lakeshore Connection; Route L1: West Central via Grant; and R-Bmx: Broadway Metro Express

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. CT in the meeting room at the Oaklyn Branch of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library located at 3001 Oaklyn Drive, Evansville, IN 47711. The building is accessible by Evansville Bus Route #10 – Lynch.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG):

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program provides $5 billion in grants to states, local governments, tribes, and territories to develop and implement ambitious plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution. Authorized under Section 60114 of the Inflation Reduction Act, this two-phase program provides $250 million for noncompetitive planning grants, and approximately $4.6 billion for competitive implementation grants. For more information, visit on.IN.gov/cprg.

About IDEM:

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.