The City of Portage is informing the public that a warming center has been activated at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) for citizens in need.

The warming center is open during normal Parks Department business hours during this cold streak.

Additionally, if you need the services of the warming center outside of these hours, please call the police department non-emergency number 219-762-3122 and the center will be opened.

The city says if you are in need of transportation to the warming center, arrangements can be made to assist you.

The city says your local Portage Fire Stations are also available as temporary warming centers.

The city also says arrangements can then be made at the stations to get those in need to the park.