Valparaiso City Services crews have discovered a water main compromise on U.S. 30 which is causing low water pressure and/or service interruption. Crews have been deployed.
Due to the loss of pressure a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all customers along U.S. Highway 30 from Marsh Street to City View and all customers located south of U.S. Highway 30.
“𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝/𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐢𝐥,” the city announced on its Facebook page.
The water microbiology laboratory will conduct the necessary testing to ensure the water passes the required bacteria testing. The city posted the announcement to their Facebook page on Monday at 10:13 p.m. The boil advisory will last approximately 48 hours and may be extended if additional testing is needed.
The city says it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until the city notifies you that it is no longer necessary.
Valparaiso City Services will advise affected customers once the boil advisory has been lifted. If you have any questions concerning this boil water advisory, please contact the Valparaiso City Services Customer Service Center at 219-462-6174 or visit their website under www.valparaisoutilities.org (FAQs “What should I do when a boil advisory is issued”).
If you need further assistance please call City of Valparaiso at 219-462-6174
