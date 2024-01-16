Press release, La Porte County Family YMCA:

La Porte, IN – The La Porte County Family YMCA announces the appointment of Scott Helmkamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bringing an impressive 25-year career exclusively dedicated to the YMCA movement, Scott Helmkamp arrives with a rich tapestry of experience and an unwavering commitment to community service. His journey within the YMCA, starting as a program director and culminating in his recent role as district executive within the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne Association, showcases a proven track record of leadership and dedication.

The La Porte County Family YMCA is abuzz with anticipation over the dynamic energy and enthusiasm that Scott bring to the organization. Expressing his excitement, Helmkamp shared, “I’m eager to become a part of the La Porte County community. My wife, Wendy, and I have felt a genuine connection since our first visit. The warm welcome we’ve received played a pivotal role in our decision to relocate here. My overarching vision for the YMCA is to transcend the label of a community center, aiming to be recognized as the heartbeat of the community where everyone has access and a sense of belonging. Through collaborative efforts, we can and will make a positive impact on lives, fostering a better place to call home in our corner of the world.”

Underlining the significance of this appointment, Jessica Romine, search committee chair, emphasized the pivotal moment in the organization’s history. “We find ourselves at a juncture filled with tremendous opportunities that necessitate strategic execution to fulfill our commitment to the community.”

Dawn Zigler, board chair of the La Porte County Family YMCA, conveyed her confidence in both the rigorous selection process and Scott’s prospective leadership. “The thorough interview process provided clarity, affirming that Scott will provide the leadership needed to elevate our organization to unprecedented levels of service and relevance within our community. We eagerly look forward to following his lead.”

Scott Helmkamp is scheduled to officially assume the role of CEO on February 12, 2024, heralding a new era of leadership for the La Porte County Family YMCA.