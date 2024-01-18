All eyes were on the City of La Porte this week, as Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor presented at the Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Conference in Indianapolis.

The conference gathered nearly 700 newly elected municipal officials from throughout the state of Indiana for a Newly Elected Officials Boot Camp. La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said Batchelor was asked to share with the group the best practices for code enforcement within a city. Dermody said this is a testament to the hard work being done by Batchelor’s team every day.

“Not only did state officials recognize that we are doing something right when it comes to municipal code enforcement, but the City of La Porte is now a model for other communities to try and emulate,” Dermody said. “Thanks to Jeff’s leadership, we have proven that we are the experts and have set the example for the rest of the state to follow. We have made incredible progress over the last four years, and we are not done. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2024.”

Aim is the official voice of municipal government in Indiana, with more than 460 cities and towns as members. Their purpose is to is to foster, promote, and advocate for the success of Hoosier Municipalities.