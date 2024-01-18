Preliminary investigation by Trooper George Youpel indicates that at approximately 9:40 a.m. crews were on scene at mile maker 114.2 cleaning up a diesel spill and removing a semi from the center median that crashed earlier in the morning when the driver of a 2021 white Dodge Ram towing an enclosed trailer lost control as it traveled eastbound. The Dodge went through the median and sideswiped the tow truck that was parked on the inside shoulder of westbound lanes. After hitting the tow truck, the Dodge continued eastbound in the median, striking the tow truck driver and the semi from the earlier crash. The tow truck driver, Martin Troyer, 63 of Sturgis, MI was pronounced deceased at the scene. A worker with the remediation company cleaning the diesel spill also received injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash caused the enclosed trailer to separate from the Dodge pulling it. The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Umidjon Abduazizov, 31 of Brooklyn, NY.