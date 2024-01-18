The LaPorte County Drug Task Force has arrested a 46-year-old Michigan City man as the result of a child solicitation investigation, the Michigan City Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, in recent weeks, Earl Stone Jr. began communicating via Facebook with an undercover detective who represented themselves as a 15-year-old girl. It was amidst these conversations that Stone expressed his desire to perform more than one sexual act with the 15-year-old girl. Police say these conversations continued to escalate to the point that Stone agreed to meet with the detective to commit these “vivid sexual acts.”

Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 16, Stone met at a location in Michigan City with the intention of committing specific sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl. However, upon Stone’s arrival, he was met by detectives with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, who arrested Stone for child solicitation.

Police say that upon his arrest, Stone became irate and combative. By the time he arrived at LaPorte County Jail, he had amassed additional charges for resisting law enforcement and felony intimidation. Stone Jr. is currently in custody at LaPorte County Jail pending his initial hearing in LaPorte County Superior Court I on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“This investigation, led by Det. Amber Marty, is an example of the fortitude each detective has within the task force. Their dedication to nabbing the most violent perpetrators is unparalleled.” commented LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Kyle Sgt. Shiparski.