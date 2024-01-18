MICHIGAN CITY– Michigan City Special Events and Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, are excited to announce the 2024 Michigan City Special Events schedule, highlighted by the return of The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival and Oktoberfest.

“One of the best things about Michigan City is our unique brand of special events,” the mayor said. “The Lake Michigan shoreline provides a beautiful backdrop for several of our celebrations, which Michigan City residents and visitors alike have come to really enjoy as we continue to grow and develop them year after year. We’re looking forward to seeing what 2024 has in store for us as these events come together.”

Eight major events will shape the Michigan City Special Events schedule this year , beginning with the annual Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16 and the Easter Egg Hunt in Washington Park on Saturday, March 30.

The return of the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival is set for June 7 – 9 in Washington Park, bringing back some of the world ’ s most talented sand sculptors to create intricate works of art and showcase Michigan City’s picturesque lakefront.

“The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival enters its third year, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Special Events Director Terry Greetham said . “In addition to the master and semi- professional competition, local companies and organizations will have the opportunity to support their favorite charity in the Community Charity Challenge. Last year, we raised $5,000 for local LaPorte County charities, and we hope to grow that this year.”

The annual patriotic celebration will follow, with the Kiddie Parade on Saturday, June 22 ; the Patriotic Parade on Saturday, June 29 ; and the Fireworks Spectacular in Washington Park on Thurs day, July 4.

Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 , will see the return of Oktoberfest to Washington Park. Last year’s event was another huge success and the plan for 202 4 is bigger and better.

“In addition to 50 entertainment acts last year, we doubled the number of food vendors and art, craft and merchandise vendors,” Greetham said. “We want to continue to expand the vendor area and hopefully have some great activities for the kids.”

The final event on the City’s special event schedule will be the Festival of Lights Celebration on Nov . 30 . The Festival of Lights Parade will again welcome Santa Claus , followed by the lighting of the Christmas Tree , the annual Chili Challenge and more.