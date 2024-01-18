The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for LaPorte, Starke, St. Joseph, Marshall counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

In addition the National Weather Service of Chicago has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Porter County in Indiana.

For LaPorte, Starke, St. Joseph, Marshall counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan:

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...System snow Thursday evening will transition to bands of heavy lake effect snow Friday into Friday night. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible within dominant lake effect snow bands. The heaviest snowfall and potential major impacts favor northern La Porte and southwest Berrien counties where localized amounts may exceed a foot. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For Porter County: