News release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

VALPARAISO – Partners for Clean Air (PCA) is inviting Hoosiers to nominate those who voluntarily undertook actions to improve air quality in Northwest Indiana for the organization’s 2024 Partners in Clean Air Awards. PCA also encourages area students with an interest in environmental science or advocacy to apply for the organization’s annual scholarship program.

In addition, the organization has announced a new membership structure aimed at increasing local participation, particularly by individuals and smaller businesses and organizations.

Award Nominations Due April 30.

PCA will present awards in three categories: business, municipal and industrial. In addition, the organization will honor an individual or entity for their efforts to promote or participate in cycling with the Mark Siminski Bicycle Award.

Businesses, municipalities, governmental entities, industries, organizations, or individuals located in Northwest Indiana are eligible for these awards. Nominations, including self-nominations, may be submitted online at on.IN.gov/PCAaward through April 30, 2024.

Award recipients will be announced at the Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Hammond Marina’s Clipper Room Banquet facility on Friday, June 14, 2024. Winners are encouraged, but not required, to attend the event.

$2,500 Scholarships Available to Lake, Porter and LaPorte County High School Seniors

PCA will award one or more scholarships of $2,500 to qualified high school seniors in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties to assist with postsecondary education expenses. Students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher; attend an accredited college, university, or trade school in the Fall 2024; and pursue a two or four-year college degree or two-year trade school certification or degree. Applicants must demonstrate how their planned field of study will benefit clean air and public health. Consideration for this scholarship is limited to the first 100 applications received by PCA by 5 p.m. CST on April 30, 2024.

“Partners for Clean Air is excited to offer this amazing scholarship opportunity as an investment in future clean air leaders,” said PCA Chairman Scott Nelson, Director of Business Development for Telamon Energy. “This program has grown in success and investment over the last four years to provide a significant financial boost for students in the area who are committed to making a difference in clean air.”

The application and a full list of scholarship rules are available online at on.IN.gov/PCAscholar. Scholarships winners will be announced at the Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony in June.

Partners for Clean Air launched the scholarship program in 2020 and has since awarded a total of $25,000 in scholarships to 10 deserving Northwest Indiana high school seniors.

New Tiered Membership Structure

PCA has made it easier for Indiana businesses, industries, government entities, community groups, and individuals to join them in improving air quality throughout the Northwest Indiana. PCA is excited to announce that it now offers five membership options:

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Green

Membership is for one calendar year; however, new members are welcome to join throughout the year. Benefits vary by membership level and range in cost from $0-$3,000. Membership information is available at on.in.gov/PCA-partner.

About Partners for Clean Air (PCA): PCA, coordinated through IDEM, is a coalition of Indiana businesses, industries, government entities, community groups and individuals that are committed to improving overall air quality and public health through voluntary actions in Northwest Indiana. The goal of the coalition is to educate ourselves and the public about the importance of air quality and what we can do to help reduce ground-level ozone and particulate matter (PM) in our communities. For more information, visit on.in.gov/PCAhome.