The Indiana Toll Road (ITR) has issued a Winter Weather Ban starting from the IL state line to St. Joseph County, IN | MM 96.

The ban is in effect until Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

This ban only impacts: Triple-tractor-trailers, long-doubles (high profile only), high-profile oversize permit loads.

The ITR says to use extreme caution if you are out on the road and remember to reduce speed in hazardous conditions.

The ITR will reevaluate on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET for possible ban extension