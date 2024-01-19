The National has issued multiple Winter Storm Warnings for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
For the counties of La Porte, western St. Joseph (Indiana) and southern Berrien (Michigan):
Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, Kingsbury,
Fish Lake, Wanatah, La Crosse, Union Mills, North Liberty,
New Carlisle, Walkerton, Niles, New Buffalo, Stevensville,
and Berrien Springs
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM
CST/ SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 12 to 18 inches in northern La Porte County and southwest
Berrien County. Total snow will generally be in the 6 to 12 inch
range elsewhere. Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility
expected at times.
* WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Southern La Porte and
Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, Southern Berrien
County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…System snow tonight will transition to
bands of heavy lake effect snow Friday into Friday night.
Intense snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be
possible within dominant lake effect snow bands. Due to the
nature of lake effect snow, conditions can vary significantly
over very short distances, going from just flurries to
whiteout conditions over the span of just a few miles. This
can also result in highly variable snowfall totals over short
distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the counties of Starke, Marshall, eastern St. Joseph (Indiana), northern Berrien (Michigan):
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Plymouth,
Bremen, Culver, South Bend, Mishawaka, Lakeville, Granger,
Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, and Paw Paw Lake
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM
CST/ SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…In Indiana, Starke, Marshall and Eastern St. Joseph IN
Counties. In Michigan, Northern Berrien County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…System snow tonight will transition to
bands of heavy lake effect snow Friday into Friday night.
There may be a lull in snow during the day on Friday. Intense
snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible
within dominant lake effect snow bands. Due to the nature of
lake effect snow, conditions can vary significantly over very
short distances, going from just flurries to whiteout
conditions over the span of just a few miles. This can also
result in highly variable snowfall totals over short distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Porter County:
Including the cities of Portage, Valparaiso, and Chesterton
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, locally very heavy lake
effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8
inches expected in northern Porter County with isolated totals
in excess of 12 inches likely in northeast Porter County. For
southwestern Porter County, snow tonight with 2 to 4 inches of
snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are expected
near the lake and up to 30 mph inland, leading to blowing and
drifting snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, very heavy lake
effect snow remains possible, if the band either remains over
or moves back into Porter County.
* WHERE…Porter County, particularly northeast Porter County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening
to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
afternoon through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…For northeast Porter County, travel is expected to
become extremely dangerous, if not impossible in spots late
tonight into Friday morning under the most intense lake effect
band. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are
likely. This, combined with wind gusts to 40 mph, will lead to
periods of whiteout conditions. Unnecessary travel should be
avoided over northeast Porter County late tonight and Friday
morning. For southwest Porter County, accumulating snow along
with blowing and drifting snow will result in hazardous travel
late this evening through Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to the nature of lake effect snow,
conditions can vary significantly over very short distances,
going from just flurries to white out conditions over the span
of just a few miles. This can also result in highly variable
snowfall totals over short distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.