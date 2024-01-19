The National has issued multiple Winter Storm Warnings for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

For the counties of La Porte, western St. Joseph (Indiana) and southern Berrien (Michigan):

Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, Kingsbury,

Fish Lake, Wanatah, La Crosse, Union Mills, North Liberty,

New Carlisle, Walkerton, Niles, New Buffalo, Stevensville,

and Berrien Springs

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM

CST/ SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 12 to 18 inches in northern La Porte County and southwest

Berrien County. Total snow will generally be in the 6 to 12 inch

range elsewhere. Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility

expected at times.

* WHERE…In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Southern La Porte and

Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, Southern Berrien

County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…System snow tonight will transition to

bands of heavy lake effect snow Friday into Friday night.

Intense snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be

possible within dominant lake effect snow bands. Due to the

nature of lake effect snow, conditions can vary significantly

over very short distances, going from just flurries to

whiteout conditions over the span of just a few miles. This

can also result in highly variable snowfall totals over short

distances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.