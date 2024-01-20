La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man during Friday’s winter storm following a foot pursuit.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 700 block of Dorothy Lane for a welfare check. Deputies had prior knowledge of a wanted person, 26 year-old Beck A. Serles, to have been periodically staying at the residence recently.

Shortly after arriving, deputies determined Serles had just fled from the residence. While beginning to search the neighborhood, a deputy observed Serles on Lura Lane. Serles was ordered to stop, however he disobeyed the commands and continued to flee.

Despite the weather conditions, deputies continue to pursue Serles. Footprints in the snow led them to a storage structure that was attached to the garage of a residence located in the 100 block of Lura Lane. The homeowner told deputies that the family dog had been outside at about 7:30 a.m., but nobody had been inside the structure.

Deputies converged on the storage structure and began giving Serles commands to exit. Once a door was opened, Serles was found standing inside the structure. He was assisted to the ground and taken into custody.

Serles was arrested for possession of a firearm, prior conviction, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and a Marshall County warrant for theft.

Serles remains housed in the La Porte County Jail and is being held without bond.