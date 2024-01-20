For the counties of La Porte, St. Joseph IN, Berrien:

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The intense lake effect band will shift into far northwest Indiana, before pushing back east into LaPorte county and eventually Berrien and St. Joseph counties. Highly variable visibilities and local snow rates up to an inch per hour will cause hazardous travel conditions.

For Porter County:

244 AM CST Sat Jan 20 2024

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Locally very heavy lake effect snow expected. Additional

snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches expected in parts of

northern Porter County through mid-morning.

* WHERE…Porter County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…For portions of northern Porter County, travel is

expected to be very dangerous in spots through mid-morning under

the most intense lake effect snow. Peak snowfall rates in excess

of 2 inches per hour are likely. Unnecessary travel should be

avoided over northern Porter County through mid-morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to the nature of lake effect snow,

conditions can vary significantly over very short distances,

going from flurries to white out conditions over the span of

just a few miles. This can also result in highly variable

snowfall totals over short distances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-

800-261-7623.