For the counties of La Porte, St. Joseph IN, Berrien:
321 AM EST Sat Jan 20 2024 /221 AM CST Sat Jan 20 2024/
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON
CST/ THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The intense lake effect band will shift
into far northwest Indiana, before pushing back east into
LaPorte county and eventually Berrien and St. Joseph counties.
Highly variable visibilities and local snow rates up to an inch
per hour will cause hazardous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Porter County:
244 AM CST Sat Jan 20 2024
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Locally very heavy lake effect snow expected. Additional
snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches expected in parts of
northern Porter County through mid-morning.
* WHERE…Porter County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…For portions of northern Porter County, travel is
expected to be very dangerous in spots through mid-morning under
the most intense lake effect snow. Peak snowfall rates in excess
of 2 inches per hour are likely. Unnecessary travel should be
avoided over northern Porter County through mid-morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Due to the nature of lake effect snow,
conditions can vary significantly over very short distances,
going from flurries to white out conditions over the span of
just a few miles. This can also result in highly variable
snowfall totals over short distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.