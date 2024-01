The City of Michigan released an update on a water main break in Michigan City.

Water service was restored to customers near U.S. 12 and Karwick Road around 11 a.m. Friday.

Department of Water Works Superintendent Chris Johnsen advised that all impacted customers are under a 24-hour Boil Water Advisory as a precautionary measure. The update was made at 12:46 p.m. Friday.

