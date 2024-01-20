A Travel Warning remains in effect for LaPorte and Starke counties by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Until 4PM today Saturday

The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Check for updates on https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/.