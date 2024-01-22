The Chesterton Police Department needs your help in locating 38-year-old Bryanna Mahone of Chesterton.

“It is very important that we locate Bryanna as she may be in need of medical attention,” the Chesterton Police Department stated on Facebook.

Bryanna was last seen yesterday, Jan. 21 at approximately 1:45 p.m., walking in the area of the 400 Block of Locust Street.

Bryanna is wearing a black sweater, black pants, and moccasin style shoes. Bryanna is 5’1”, 140 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say if you have seen Bryanna or know her current whereabouts, please contact the Chesterton Police Department at 219-926-1136 or dial 911.

Check the Chesterton Police Department Facebook page for updates.