A travel warning has been issued for LaPorte County according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS).

A Travel Warning is the highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a “warning” local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Travel Status information is provided by each county’s Emergency Management Agency.