The Indiana Toll Road has issued a Winter Weather Ban starting from LaPorte up to and including the Ohio state line exit (MM 153).

The ban will take effect Monday, January 22 at 4:00pm ET (3:00pm CT) until Tuesday, January 23 at 12:00pm ET (11:00am CT).

This ban only impacts: Triple-tractor-trailers, long-doubles (high profile only), high-profile oversize permit loads.

Use extreme caution if you are out on the road and remember to reduce speed in hazardous conditions.

The Customer Service Walk-In Center will be closed January 23.