Lubeznik Center for the Arts is looking for artists interested in showing at our annual Arts Festival (LAF) on August 17 & 18.

LAF is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana! Taking place on LCA’s grounds, just steps away from Lake Michigan, LAF connects festivalgoers to our dynamic programming and exhibitions. All artist applications must be received by April 5, 2024. Artists will be notified of their acceptance by May 12, 2024.