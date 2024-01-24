LA PORTE, Ind. – Franciscan Alliance will fully acquire Franciscan Beacon Hospital this spring, representatives announced today.

Franciscan Alliance and Beacon Health System entered an agreement in 2018 for a 50/50 joint partnership for the creation of Franciscan Beacon Hospital at 1010 State Road 2 in La Porte, which included a building expansion project.

The unique, 92,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility includes a 24-hour, 10-bed emergency department, eight inpatient beds for overnight care, laboratory services, an on-staff pharmacist, physical therapy, telehealth connectivity and the latest in imaging and diagnostic equipment.

As part of the acquisition, all Beacon Health System nursing, imaging staff and patient access employees currently employed at the hospital – roughly 33 people — will become Franciscan Alliance employees.

The acquisition this spring supports Franciscan Alliance’s regional approach to healthcare, which optimizes facilities and resources to improve the level of care for all of Northwest Indiana.

“We are thrilled to further expand our healthcare services in La Porte with the acquisition of Franciscan Beacon Hospital,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “We thank Beacon Health System for their partnership over these past six years and look forward to welcoming the Beacon Health System employees there as our Franciscan coworkers.”

A Beacon Medical Group medical office building is attached to the hospital. Those physicians and staff will remain in their current locations as Beacon staff members.

“Beacon and Franciscan Health strive to do what is in the best interest for the community and will continue to partner in other ways to provide high-quality healthcare for the La Porte region,” said Diane Maas, chief strategy and digital growth officer, Beacon Health System. “We are proud of the hospital’s dedicated clinicians and support teams who are continuing to improve patients’ lives and for playing an integral role in bringing this new model of care to Northern Indiana.”

The closing date for the acquisition is scheduled for March 1, with a 90-day transition period to the new Franciscan facility planned thereafter.