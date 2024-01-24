Thanks to the generosity and outpouring of love from our community, The Salvation Army has reached 107 percent of our Christmas Campaign goal of $230,000!

This accounts for one-third of our annual budget, supporting holiday assistance as well as our year-round services to provide food, clothing, warmth, and other resources to those in need.Special THANK YOU to Gene and Linda Simmons, our campaign chairs; all of our bell ringers this season; and EVERYONE who donated food, toys, or financial contributions. You are all #DoingTheMostGood . Thank you Michigan City. #LoveBeyondChristmas