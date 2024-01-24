South Bend, Indiana (January 24, 2024) Goodwill is proud to announce the availability

of free tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

program, designed to assist those with a household income of less than $64,000 per

year. This service is available to U.S. citizens or resident aliens. This program is an

essential resource for eligible taxpayers seeking assistance with their tax preparation

without any cost.

Please note that while VITA volunteers are equipped to handle a variety of tax

situations, there may be certain complex issues that fall outside the scope of the

assistance provided by the program.

Goodwill encourages those who meet the eligibility requirements to take advantage

of this free service to maximize their tax returns and credits. The VITA program

exemplifies Goodwill’s mission to empower individuals to live their most abundant

lives.

For more information about eligibility and to book an appointment, please contact

Goodwill’s VITA program at:

Phone: (574) 800-1361

Website: Vita.Goodwill-NI.org

Don’t miss out on this opportunity for free, reliable assistance during tax season. There

are a limited number of tax appointment slots per season. Once these slots are filled,

no additional appointments will be accepted.

About Goodwill

Goodwill’s mission is to empower individuals to live their most abundant lives.

The organization serves 16 Indiana counties and operates over 24 retail

locations, with high schools for adults, a maternal-child health program, a

childcare center, and workforce development programs, such as veteran’s

services and group violence intervention. For more information about

Goodwill, visit www.Goodwill-NI.org.

VITA Locations:

Goodwill Center for Career Connections

1805 W Western Avenue

South Bend, IN 46619

Tutt Library

2223 Miami St.

South Bend, IN 46613

Western Library

611 S Lombardy Dr.

South Bend, IN 46619

LaSalle Library

3232 W Ardmore Trail

South Bend, IN 46628

Indiana University South Bend

1700 E Mishawaka Ave.

South Bend, IN 46615

Mishawaka Library

209 Lincolnway

Mishawaka, IN 46544

Church Community Services

907 Oakland Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516