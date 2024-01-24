South Bend, Indiana (January 24, 2024) Goodwill is proud to announce the availability
of free tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
program, designed to assist those with a household income of less than $64,000 per
year. This service is available to U.S. citizens or resident aliens. This program is an
essential resource for eligible taxpayers seeking assistance with their tax preparation
without any cost.
Please note that while VITA volunteers are equipped to handle a variety of tax
situations, there may be certain complex issues that fall outside the scope of the
assistance provided by the program.
Goodwill encourages those who meet the eligibility requirements to take advantage
of this free service to maximize their tax returns and credits. The VITA program
exemplifies Goodwill’s mission to empower individuals to live their most abundant
lives.
For more information about eligibility and to book an appointment, please contact
Goodwill’s VITA program at:
Phone: (574) 800-1361
Website: Vita.Goodwill-NI.org
Don’t miss out on this opportunity for free, reliable assistance during tax season. There
are a limited number of tax appointment slots per season. Once these slots are filled,
no additional appointments will be accepted.
About Goodwill
Goodwill’s mission is to empower individuals to live their most abundant lives.
The organization serves 16 Indiana counties and operates over 24 retail
locations, with high schools for adults, a maternal-child health program, a
childcare center, and workforce development programs, such as veteran’s
services and group violence intervention. For more information about
Goodwill, visit www.Goodwill-NI.org.
VITA Locations:
Goodwill Center for Career Connections
1805 W Western Avenue
South Bend, IN 46619
Tutt Library
2223 Miami St.
South Bend, IN 46613
Western Library
611 S Lombardy Dr.
South Bend, IN 46619
LaSalle Library
3232 W Ardmore Trail
South Bend, IN 46628
Indiana University South Bend
1700 E Mishawaka Ave.
South Bend, IN 46615
Mishawaka Library
209 Lincolnway
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Church Community Services
907 Oakland Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516