Press release, AK Smith Career Center:

Michigan City, IN – January 25, 2024 – Students from across LaPorte County with an interest in

robotics, technology, and automation will soon have the opportunity to train for a hot new career field:

Smart Manufacturing.

In August, the Laporte County Career and Technical Education program will offer a program in Smart

Manufacturing at its new facility at 1001 US Hwy 20 in Michigan City, which formerly housed Brown

Mackie College. Michigan City Area Schools acquired the facility last year, and it offers a Pre-K

program there for 4-year-olds, the Little Wolves Early Learning Center, and a training program for

students interested in Early Childhood careers. The district is now renovating the building to provide

state-of-the-art classrooms and lab spaces for Welding, Construction, Automotive, and other career-tech

programs.

Smart Manufacturing is the use of emerging, advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of

traditional manufacturing processes.

According to Dr. David Notary, Interim Director of the LaPorte County CTE Program, Smart

Manufacturing was a high-priority area for local companies, and he believes it will be an appealing career

field for many students. “Our program will include hands-on labs, virtual simulations, field trips, and

critical thinking assignments,” he said. This is an exciting industry, and our program will focus on

subjects like robotics and AI, which we know are very engaging to today’s students.”

In addition to Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, coursework for Smart Manufacturing will center on the

“Internet of Things,” Cybersecurity, Big Data, CNC operation, CAD/CAM programming, Smart Sensors,

Fluid Power, Analytics, and more. Dual credit will be offered in partnership with Ivy Tech, and students

completing the program will also earn several industry certifications.

Students from seven area school districts are eligible to enroll in the Smart Manufacturing program,

which will serve Michigan City, LaPorte, New Prairie, Westville, South Central, Lacrosse, and New

Buffalo High Schools. Current sophomores and juniors interested in enrolling for the fall should contact

their school counselor.

Funding to establish the new Smart Manufacturing program is provided in part through a $125,000

Perkins Reserve Grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Perkins Reserve Funds are

awarded to programs that foster innovation or promote the development, implementation, and adoption of

programs aligned with state-identified high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand occupations or industries.

“We are thrilled to announce this new program,” said Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Superintendent of

Michigan City Area Schools, which oversees LaPorte County CTE. “We are grateful for the

assistance of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City in identifying industry needs.

Programs such as this are helping us prepare our graduates for high-paying, high-demand jobs right

here in LaPorte County.”

Clarence Hulse, Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City noted

that several area companies utilize Smart Manufacturing, and others are looking to locate here. An

EV battery plant in New Carlisle is slated for completion in December 2027 that will feature

3 million square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to create 1,700 new jobs. “These

employers need a workforce, and programs such as this are an important step in meeting this critical

need,” he said.

The LaPorte County Career and Technical Education Smart Manufacturing program will prepare

students with the skills and knowledge they need for an entry-level position as a technician or to

pursue additional training. Graduates with expertise in the field can become Automation Integrators,

Controls Technicians, Engineering Technologists, Automation Technicians, and Robot Technicians,

with a median salary of $68,230, according to the U. S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor

Statistics.

The program is seeking industry partners to assist with curricula, equipment donations, field trips

and internship opportunities. Contact Dr. David Notary for information at d.notary@mcas.k12.in.us,

or call (219) 873-2120.

For more information about the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education Program, visit

http://educateMC.net/careertech.