The Porter County Board of Commissioners is seeking two individuals to join the Opioid Committee.

“This is your chance to contribute to crucial efforts in preventing addiction, supporting recovery and saving lives in our community,” Porter County Government stated on their Facebook page.

Visit https://www.porterco.org/1365/Citizen-Board-Appointments to submit your application by Jan. 29, 2024.

The Commissioners will make the appointments at the Jan. 30, 2024 Commissioners’ meeting at 10:00 a.m.