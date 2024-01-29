Last Friday (1/26) deputies were investigating a personal injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a box truck along US 20 near Oak Knoll Road.

At approximately 2:20 PM, eastbound US 20 vehicular traffic was closed for the recovery of the CM. Sergeant L. Scott Boswell parked his commission in the eastbound driving lane and a Kankakee Volunteer Fire Department apparatus was parked in the eastbound passing lane. As a result, eastbound US 20 traffic began to back up west of Oak Knoll Road as the recovery work continued.

An alert Sergeant Boswell observed a dark-colored passenger vehicle begin to pass

several stopped vehicles on the right in the eastbound traffic backup. The vehicle continued to travel towards him along the unpaved outer shoulder of US 20. Before the vehicle passed Sergeant Boswell’s commission on the right and off roadway, he instructed the driver to stop.

The driver was identified as Jacob F. FOLDENAUER (35 YOA) of Michigan City. A

computer check of FOLDENAUER’S driver’s license determined his status as being a

Habitual Traffic Violator, a Level 6 Felony.

FOLDENAUER was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) by Deputy Jacob Payne.

FOLDENAUER remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $755.00 cash bond

through Circuit Court.