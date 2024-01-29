Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has been affirmed by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) as a doctoral-granting institution with its recent approval of a substantive change in mission or student body.

The change coincided with the HLC’s approval of PNW’s third applied doctoral program, a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD).

“Purdue Northwest’s recognition as a doctoral-granting institution is emblematic of the university’s reputation for offering high-quality academic programs,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “Besides signifying a high mark of academic excellence, the expansion of applied doctoral programs at PNW helps meet needs that are important to our local communities. Students accepted into these programs will be rigorously challenged, distinguished by their credentials upon graduation and be well-qualified to deliver impactful change needed in our metropolitan region.”

PNW now offers three applied doctoral programs: the PsyD; a Doctor of Technology (DTech); and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). These degrees place research and theory into action instead of a primarily scholarly research focus of a Doctor of Philosophy, or Ph.D.

The first cohort of doctoral students in the PsyD program will begin in fall 2024. The PsyD is intended to prepare students as both practitioners and scholars to address local needs for mental health resources in Northwest Indiana. The curriculum will be grounded in psychological science and intended for students primarily focused on clinical practice. A Master of Science (M.S.) in Psychology will also be added to the curriculum.

PNW began offering a Doctor of Technology (DTech) in spring 2023. The DTech allows students to expand and apply knowledge and research to solve practice-based problems in several technology-related fields. The degree is designed to encompass best practice techniques that can be implemented in business, industry, government and non-governmental organizations, as well as by entrepreneurs.

PNW has offered a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) since 2015. This postmaster’s doctorate focuses on translation science. Nurses who earn this degree are prepared to lead transformative healthcare by becoming experts in the search, appraisal, synthesis, transfer and application of evidence – and in the evaluation of its impact on outcomes.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/graduate-studies.