Press release, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan:

Washington, DC – Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced a federal grant award for Purdue University Northwest (PNW) from the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

According to the Department of Energy, this funding supports high-impact, applied research, development, and pilot-scale technology validation and demonstration projects that aim to reduce energy usage and industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

PNW will receive $7,158,034 to support efforts through the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) to advance further decarbonization of the steelmaking electric arc furnace through alternative injectants and electromagnetic stirring technology.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I applaud the proactive leadership of Chancellor Holford and Dr. Chenn Zhou for successfully utilizing these invaluable federal resources for their outstanding research initiatives at PNW. I am grateful for the tremendous success of CIVS and the ability of this esteemed research program to continue to improve the ability of Northwest Indiana and our nation to make the most energy-efficient steel in the world.”

PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford stated, “This grant is another outstanding example of the impactful work by the CIVS team that will develop clean energy solutions for major industrial sectors and create economic opportunities for our region. With the addition of this latest award, CIVS, led by its director Dr. Chenn Zhou, is bringing Department of Energy federal funding of more than $24 million to Northwest Indiana through multiple projects focused on steel decarbonization, plus engaging with other universities and partners on millions of dollars more in sponsored grant-funded initiatives.”

